Madhyapur Thimi Municipality is not for granting permission to schools in its area for resuming the classes physically. Schools have been closed since last week of March due to coronavirus pandemic.

Although different municipalities have resumed classes physically, Madhyapur Thimi Municipality would not allow the resumption of classes physically, arguing there was still high risk of coronavirus infection.

At a programme organized by Private and Boarding School Organisation Nepal, Madhyapur Thimi Municipal Working Committee here today, Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality, Madan Sundar Shrestha, said the municipality would not grant permission to open schools in the present condition where there is still high risk of Covid-19 infection. He shared, “Now, classes as well as examination are being conducted virtually. Let’s run virtual classes until next decision.”

However, members of school management committees argued that Madhyapur Thimi Municipality should not stop schools to run classes with physical presence as other districts and municipalities had already granted permission for the same.

Saying all students have not attended virtual classes, they stressed the need of running classes in physical presence by adopting all health safety measures.

Central Vice-Chairperson of PABSON, Deepika Thapa, Central Joint-Treasurer, Ganesh Babu Pokharel, Chairperson of PABSON, Bhaktapur, Chandra Kumar Adhikari, Central member of HISAN, Birendra Jayana, among others talked about the problems and challenges in education sector in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Saying the education sector has been facing lots of problems due to coronavirus, Chairperson of Madhyapur Thimi PABSON Working Committee, Nilesh Acharya, viewed the entire education sector was facing problem after the government did not formulate school operation policy in the beginning.

Similarly, member of Municipality Education Committee, Suman Basnet, briefed the condition of schools in Madhyapur Thimi Municipality.

Congratulating the municipality for being awarded with ‘Asian Townscape Award’ for the first time in the country, Chair Acharya presented the letter of appreciation to Mayor Shrestha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal