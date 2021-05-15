General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that all should work actively to combat the Corona Virus pandemic. In a discussion with health experts at the PM's official residence, Baluwatar today, he said that the government was capable of managing the pandemic.

"The government has been enforcing many measures, and is prepared and eager to implement combat measures," he said. There is need for integrated effort of the health sector, private and business sector, NGOs and the Non-resident Nepalis.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to follow the health protocol prescribed by the government, and to continuously alert the people about it. The government is determined to work seriously to ensure oxygen supply, drugs and other essentials.

He said that the government was aware of the possibility of the infection spreading through those in home isolation. Hence those in home isolation need to follow the prescribed health protocol. The Prime Minister also said that the statements that the health system of the country had collapsed were not true. "There may be problems, if so we should say that there are problems, not that it has collapsed," he added. Since the pandemic was unprecedented, there may be problems when we have to face it all of a sudden.

The Minister for Health and Population, heads of security agencies, specialist doctors and private sector representatives were present in the meeting.

Ambassadors directed to garner support

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali has directed Nepali Ambassadors based in various countries to make an effort to send home COVID-19 vaccine, medicine and other health supplies to help the country combat the second wave of the COVID-19.

Talking to them virtually, the foreign minister directed them to make maximum effort to mobilize support at the bilateral and multi-lateral level, through philanthropy organizations, the private sector and non-resident Nepalis, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also urged them to work with high priority considering the safety and interests of the Nepali citizens in their respective duty stations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal