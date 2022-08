General

A latter from the Office of President relating to the citizenship bill sent back for reconsideration by President Bidya Devi Bhandari has been tabled in today's meeting of the National Assembly.

The NA secretary Rajendra Phuyal read out the letter in the meeting. Similarly, he informed the meeting about the message related to the Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill, 2079 received from the House of Representatives. The NA is again meeting today itself.

Source: National News Agency Nepal