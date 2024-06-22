Lichchhavi-era inscriptions found in Indrawati

A Shivlinga (an abstract representation of Hindu God Shiva) with inscriptions dated back to Samvat 442 (577 BS) in Lichchhavi script has been found in Indrawati rural municipality-10 Mahadevtar in the district.

It is said that six lines of ancient Lichchhavi script was found in the fragmented Jalharipeeth nearby mango trees and thorns. The Lichchhavi-era records were found by the municipality deployed team comprising researchers through Himawatkhand Media Pvt.

According to Prof Dr. Diwakar Acharya of Oxford University, the king’s name is not mentioned in the inscription dated to Poush 5, Samvat 442 (Shaksamvat Manda 577). It was engraved in the broken water tank of the Shivlinga found in the Mahadevatar of Indravati.

“The record found outside the Kathmandu Valley is of special importance”, Acharya said.

A new member of the most powerful and educated family after the royals of the Lichchhavi period and information about his troubled character and mysterious demise was obtained from the inscription.

Srikr

ishna Dhimal, chief of Himavatkhand Media Pvt. Ltd., said that records belonging to the Lichchhavi era along with Mallam Shah and Rana regime period were found. He informed that the statue of Goddess Saraswati of the Lichchhavi era was also found.

Source: National News Agency RSS