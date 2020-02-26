Health & Safety

The Damak-based Life-Line Hospital is preparing to launch the dialysis service within the next two months.

The Rotary Club of Damak is collaborating with the hospital to start the service. A bilateral agreement to this regard has already been signed said hospital chair Dr Tilak Chandra Shah. It will cost Rs eight million to launch the service and the Rotary will bear 75 percent of the cost.

Technical human resources have been prepared to handle the service for which four beds have been allotted Dr Shah said

Hospital's medical director Dr Khusbu Priya and proprietor Dr Muktinath Bhattarai hope the service would be helpful for kidney patients.

Source: National News Agency Nepal