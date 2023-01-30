General

The weather will be cloudy throughout the country due to the influence of the Westerly low pressure system with chances of light rain and snowfall at some places Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces.

The sky is cloudy across the country at present due to the general impact of the Westerly low pressure system, said Meteorologist Binu Maharjan of the Meteorological Forecasting Division, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology. The weather will be cloudy for the whole day today with the possibility of light rain at a few places of Sudurpaschim and at one or two places of Karnali province.

The Division has forecast light snowfall at some places in the high hilly and mountainous region of Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces and at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the rest of the provinces. The same weather will prevail tonight as well, states the weather bulletin issued by the Division today.

The Division has urged for precaution for the next 24 hours, stating there is possibility of light rain at a few places of Sudurpaschim province and at one or two places of Karnali and Lumbini provinces.

It has also urged for alertness, saying the occurrence of fog and mist in some places of the Tarai region towards the morning is likely to have general impact on the daily life of people and affect the road and air transport.

Source: National News Agency Nepal