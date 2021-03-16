General

Partially to generally cloudy weather has been predicted in the hilly region of the country with light rain accompanied by thunder at some places today.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology requested all to adopt necessary alertness as there is possibility of light rain along with thunder and storm at one or two places of hilly areas.

The sky in the hilly areas is now partially cloudy while it is clear in other parts. Light rainfall with thunder and storm has been forecast at some places of hilly region this afternoon.

As per the weather update issued by the Meteorological Forecasting Division, Kathmandu Valley recorded minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Jumla has recorded the lowest temperature today which stands at 3.0 degrees Celsius while Bhairahawa recorded highest temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.

Source: National News Agency Nepal