Weather in the hilly region of the country will remain partly cloudy today due to the influence of the westerly wind. Light snowfall has also been predicted at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Province no 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, few places of Tarai areas of Sudurpaschim and Lumbini Provinces have been experiencing fog while some places of Tarai areas of Province no 1 and 2.

The Department issuing a warning has requested the people to adopt measures to keep themselves warm as most of the Tarai areas are covered with fog and the country has been experiencing chilling cold day by day.

As per the latest bulletin of the Meteorological Forecasting Division, today's minimum temperature of Kathmandu Valley was recorded 3.0 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature 17.7 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature was recorded minus 5.1 degrees Celsius in Jumla and highest temperature 27 degrees Celsius in Bhairahawa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal