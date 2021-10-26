General

The weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of the country today with chances of light to moderate rain at some places due to the influence of the westerly low pressure system.

Meteorologist at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Samir Shrestha said there is also possibility of light snowfall at some places in the high hilly and mountainous region.

The Department said in its alert and advice for the next 24 hours that there are chances of light rain at a few places and of snowfall at some places of the high hilly and mountainous region of the country. It has requested all for precaution while carrying out agricultural activities and during travel and outing.

The Meteorological Forecasting Division said that the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly region, and generally fair to partly cloudy in the Tarai region tonight. There is chance of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous region tonight. The w

On Wednesday, the weather will be partly to generally cloudy with chances of light rain at a few places of the hilly region. There is also possibility of light snow at some places of the high hilly and mountainous region.

Source: National News Agency Nepal