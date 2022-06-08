General

Some parts of the country are to receive light to moderate rain with partial to general changes in weather condition across the country.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the eastern territory of the country is currently under the influence of monsoon winds and central and western part under local winds.

Due ot the effects of the system, there has been a change from normal to complete in Province-1, Madhes Province, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces while partial to normal change in remaining provinces.

Some parts of the Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Madhes Province and one or two places of Karnali and Lumbini provinces are likely to receive light to moderate rain.

Source: National News Agency Nepal