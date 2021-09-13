General

The weather will be generally cloudy throughout the country today with chances of light to moderate rain along with thunder and lightning at most places.

Senior meteorologist at the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Meen Kumar Aryal said that there is possibility of precipitation due to the influence of the low pressure system around eastern Rajasthan of India and a similar system situated in the mid- eastern part of the Bay of Bengal.

"There is only some time left before the exit of the monsoon this year. So the monsoon is gradually becoming weaker," Aryal said.

It will be generally cloudy throughout the country in the afternoon today with the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder/lightning at many places. Similarly, it will be generally cloudy across the country tonight with chances of light rain along with thunder at some places, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said.

The weather update shared by the Division states that the minimum temperature in Kathmandu Valley was 20.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum 30.8 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours. Likewise, Jumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees Celsius while Simara recorded the highest maximum of 36.0 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

Source: National News Agency Nepal