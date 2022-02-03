General

The westerly low pressure system is to continue for some days affecting the general weather. The Weather Forecasting Division has predicted that the system would cause light to moderate rainfall in most of the places across the country.

Thunder and lightning and hailstone will also occur together the rainfall, the Division said, adding that the upper hilly area and mountainous region will have snowfall in most of the places. Reasoning this, the people are suggested for avoiding cold wave.

Source: National News Agency Nepal