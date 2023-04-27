A seven-year-old child was killed and
his brother injured by lightning at Daldali village under Bholahat upazila in
the district on Wednesday.
The deceased was Sakib, 7, son of Mukhlesur Rahman of Mushribhuja village
under Daldali union of Bholahat upazila.
Local sources said, during storm and shower, the two brothers went to a
nearby mango orchard and suddenly lightning struk them killing Sakib on the
spot and injuring Hakim.
Chairman of Daldali UP Mozammel Haque Chutu confirmed this.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha