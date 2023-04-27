General

A seven-year-old child was killed and

his brother injured by lightning at Daldali village under Bholahat upazila in

the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was Sakib, 7, son of Mukhlesur Rahman of Mushribhuja village

under Daldali union of Bholahat upazila.

Local sources said, during storm and shower, the two brothers went to a

nearby mango orchard and suddenly lightning struk them killing Sakib on the

spot and injuring Hakim.

Chairman of Daldali UP Mozammel Haque Chutu confirmed this.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha