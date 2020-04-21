General

Two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries when lightning struck them at Baluwakharka of Thakre rural municipality in Dhading district last night.

The deceased are 24-year-old Sagar Aryal and 50-year-old Sanuman Tamang. They died when being taken to Kathmandu for treatment, the District Police Office Dhading said. One another person who was critically injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre in Kathmandu.

Four women and two men injured in the incident are being treated at the health post at local Bhumesthan.

Source: National News Agency