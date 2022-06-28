Health & Safety, medical

Two persons from Punarbas Municipality of Kanchanpur district died in the lightning this morning.

The dead ones are Devendra Shrestha, 40, from town bazaar of Punarbas Municipality-6 and Sharada Thapa, 25, from Punarbas Municipality-8.

Information about this was shared by police inspector Ramesh Raj Malla from Area Police Office, Tribhuvan Basti.

The lightning occurred when Shrestha was working in a rice field, which claimed his life on the spot. The dead bodies have been taken to Seti Provincial Hospital for post mortem.

Another person together with Thapa also received minor injury. Details on the incident are awaited, the police added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal