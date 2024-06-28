Lightning kills woman in Sarlahi



A woman was killed in a lightning occurred at Bagmati municipality-1 of Sarlahi district. Goma Ale Magar, 64, who was seriously injured in the lightning, died during treatment, said District Police Office, Spokesperson DSP Deepak Shrestha.

Magar was hit with a thunder bolt while working in a field on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, a house belonging to Mangal Kami of Lalbandi municipality-17 was damaged by the lightning.

Similarly, six houses of Ishwarpur municipality-13 and 16 were damaged in the similar incidents on Wednesday, police added.

Source: National News Agency RSS