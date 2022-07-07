General

The planters who were transplanting rice seedlings in the paddy field of Kamala BK, a local of Kalika-8, Majhuwa, on Wednesday had rushed to local Jantari Praja's house for protection after rainfall.

At the same moment, lightning strike along with windstorm and rainfall hit the planters leaving them injured, the District Police Office said.

Five among the injured are being treated at Bharatpur Hospital. Nine others had returned home last night after treatment, police informed.

Five injured are said to be in out-of-danger condition.

Lightning had occurred at around 6.00 pm on Wednesday, it is informed. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal