Nepal Communist Party (NCP) central member Dr Rajan Bhattarai said there was no alternative but to go for fresh mandate for the country's economic development and prosperity.

In his virtual address to an inaugural session of a special gathering organized by Prawasi Nepali Ekata Munch, he clarified that the decision to go for people's madate was made to complete the campaign of political stability and prosperity.

He urged the Nepali Diaspora community to lend their support in making the upcoming elections a success.

Of late various organizational committees associated to the the ruling NCP are breaking away into two factions following the emergence of dispute in the party especially after dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Welcoming to the Prime Minister's move to dissolve the HoR, a national new committee has been formed. A 135-member expanded committee has been formed under the leadership of Madan Limbu.

Among others in the committee are Rajaran Lamichhane, Amrit Rijal, Dhaniram Poudel, S Timilsina and Dayasagar Lamichhane (vice-chairperson), Deepak Khatry (general secretary), Milan Regmi and S Adhikari (deputy general secretary) and P Giri, Shivasagar Budhathoki, Rajendra Prasad Dumre, Thani Kandel, Sudip Biswokarma and Bikram Rimal (secretary).

S Sharma has been picked as treasurer while Anita KC amd Nabin Thapa have been entrusted the responsibilities of joint treasurer of the Munch. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal