Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today hoped that Lions Clubs International can play a role in building a developed and prosperous Smart Bangladesh by prioritizing the views of the youth and harnessing their skills.

She was expressing her hope while addressing the '36th Annual Multiple District Convention 2023' of Lions Club International Multiple District 315 at a city hotel as the chief guest, a press release said.

Along with the government, Lions members are working dedicatedly to build Sonar Bangla as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The speaker urged all the members of Lions to be more dedicated to build a society free from discrimination.

She said that the main goal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is to build a welfare-based smart Bangladesh by 2041.

The government is working tirelessly to implement the four main pillars of Smart Bangladesh - Smart Community, Smart Governance, Smart Citizen and Smart Economy, she said.

As smart citizens, Lions members are playing an important role in achieving Smart Bangladesh and will continue to do so in the future, she added.

The International Association of Lions Clubs, more commonly known as Lions Clubs International, is an international service organization established in 1917.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha