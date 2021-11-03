General

A two-day district-level training on Local Government Institutional Self-Assessment (LISA) concluded in Bardiya. Organized by the Province Training Academy Nepalgunj Banke on October 31 and November 1, the first phase of the training brought together 28 participants comprising chief, deputy chief and coordination officers of Bardiya district coordination committees, focal persons of local level, information technology officer and planning officers and other employees.

It may be noted that all 109 local levels of the Lumbini Province are obliged to undertake their institutional self-assessment of the previous year.

On the occasion, Executive Director of Lumbini Province Training Academy, Moti Prasad Sharma highlighted its strategy and the role of Academy in enhancing the capacity of local level as well as the importance of institutional self-assessment at local level.

Likewise, Chief of Bardiya District Coordination Committee. Shanker Prasad Tharu said the training was successful in informing the participants about the service and activities of local level and making the mutual roles of different stakeholders of self-assessment, including ministry, district coordination committee and concerned local level.

District Coordination Committee’s trainer Krishna Bahadur Khadka said the district-level training has imparted knowledge and skills about the process of assessing indicators of institutional self-evaluation and drawing its score. It also sensitized the employees and people’s representatives about their roles and responsibilities in institutional self-assessment.

On the occasion, the participants had put their signature on the commitment paper for cooperation in removing practical difficulties in LISA, shared Bhuwan KC, trainer and officer of Province Training Academy. “It provided refresher knowledge to the participants about the theoretical and key aspects of LISA Work Procedure, 2077 BS”.

Curriculum Development expert of Province and Local Governance Support Programme (PLGSP) Bishnu Neupane had facilitated the process in framing future action plan of LISA in the training.

Also on the occasion, Information Technology Office of Madhuban municipality Indira Poudel said the training was spectacular to inform the participants about the entry of data reflecting results of institutional self-assessment. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal