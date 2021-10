Key Issues

The first phase of house and household listing has been completed under the National Population Census 2021.

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, the supervisors from the CBS have completed the work and if there any households have been left out, they can call toll free number 1178 to be included.

Details of the listing have been posted in the CBS website. The main population census will be held from coming November 11 to November 25.

Source: National News Agency Nepal