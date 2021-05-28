Key Issues

As many as 125 literary writers championing democracy, civil liberties and freedom of expression have called for unity to protest the ongoing undemocratic and unconstitutional activities, and constantly remain vigilant of assault on democratic achievements.v

Issuing a press release on Thursday, the literary writers said the May 21 dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) and subsequent move of the Prime Minster was undemocratic, unconstitutional and inhuman.v

“We see the ill-intention of the prime minister who lost vote of trust in the parliament on May 21 behind making recommendation for dissolution of the parliament again. The endorsement of the recommendation at night by sidestepping the parliamentary authority has created space for suspecting the collaboration of the Prime Minister and the President,” stated in the press release.v

The recent blow to the spirit of the constitution from a dignified institution like the President does not only invite political instability but also increases risks towards suppressing the democratic and civil rights. It has also threatened the rights associated to the freedom of expression or writing, the release further noted.v

Saying that the government was totally irresponsible to the protection of citizens’ lives, the literary writers said, “At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is taking a tragic turn, declaring midterm election in the country is to deliberately push the citizens to the death bed”.v

It would be an infringement of the citizens’ fundamental right to life while pushing the country to election when the citizens are dying in desperate want of oxygen, ventilator, ICU, beds and medicine, the release asserted, adding now is therefore a time for providing treatment against coronavirus infection rather than pushing the country to election.v

The civil liberties and freedom of expression are only secured in democratic systems, stated the press release, calling for forging unity for the protection of fundamental rights of the people.v

The press release by signed by125 literary writers including Narahari Acharya, Bairagi Kainla, Dr Dhruba Chandra Gautam, Baladev Majagaiya, Dr Benju Sharma, Puruswottam Basnet, Prof Puruswottam Dahal, Dr Tulasi Bhattarai, Dr Bishnubhibhu Ghimire, Dr Bimal Koirala, Tirtha Shrestha, Sanat Regmi, Dadhiraj Subedi, Manju Kanchuli, Prof Dr Govinda Raj Bhattarai, Prof Dr Kul Prasad Koirala, Biyogi Budhathoki, Dharmendra Jha and Ashesh Malla.v

Source: National News Agency Nepal