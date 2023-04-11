General

The literature festival begun under the slogan, 'Literature for Tourism' in Ilam has concluded successfully. It was jointly organized by Ilam Literature Society, and Ilam Literature, Arts and Music Foundation.

The festival made analyses on current status of literature in the district, orientation of new generation to literature and various dimensions of literature. On the first day of festival, former Vice Chairman of National Planning Commission, Bishwo Poudel, made the presentation on 'number, meaning and spirituality.'

Similarly, a political debate was held in the panel on 'agenda or appearance' which was attended by General Secretary of CPN (Unified Socialist), Ghana Shyam Bhushal, Nepali Congress leader Gururaj Ghimire and writer Khagendra Sangraula.

A dialogue was held on 'writing: successful or relevant' among Yubraj Adhikari, Bishwo Mohan Shresetha, and Sabita Gautam Dahal.

Another dialogue was among poets Tirtha Shrestha, Lila Anamol and Bhupin. They dwelt on 'local consciousness in poetry.'

Writer Kumar Nagarkoti recited a poem at the event.

The festival was held in a bid to prop up tourism via literature, according to Foundation's Chairman, Prakash Thamsuhang. On Monday evening, the gajal writers come from various districts, recited their gajals.

Even the paintings were made on red panda in the tea estate in Ilam so as to create and spread awareness on red panda conservation.

Meanwhile, an agriculture and tourism festival is being organized at Mangmalugn for the promotion of agriculture and tourism on April 14-15, according to organizaing committee's secretary, Kamal Karki. Agricultural productions would be sold on the occasions.

The Festival is expected to ensure access of local products to the national and international markets. It is being organized in a bid to secure the presence of more than 150,000 visitors. Even the musical performances would feature the event, said organizing committee chair, Kiran Kumar Rai.

Source: National News Agency Nepal