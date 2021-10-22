General

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has viewed that literature works as a bridge to connect to the world as it he said is a mirror of the society.

Addressing an event organised on Friday to launch a travelogue entitled ‘Shanai: Shanai: Yatrama’ by journalist and litterateur Biyogi Budhathoki, Minister Karki pledged that the Ministry would work to connect with literary figures in the production of great works.

Only loyal and dedicated persons like Budhathoki could help prosper the country and end discriminations surfaced in the society, he claimed.

The literary work has featured 21 write-ups about experiences Budhathoki has gone through as a child and during his national and international visits.

On the occasion, former Vice Chancellor of Nepal Academy Bishnubibhu Ghimire commented that power play within literature and culture lately has deformed the streams.

Similarly, a magazine entitled ‘Shivapuri Sandesh’ was launched. The magazine run by journalist Budhathoki has featured informative articles about 42 literary figures

Source: National News Agency Nepal