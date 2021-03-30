General

Litterateur Krishna Prakash Shrestha died in Russian capital Moscow on Monday evening.

The 82-year-old litterateur passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital at Moscow. Known for playing an important role to propagate Nepali literature in Russia as well as Russian literature, Shrestha has translated a notable number of Russian literary creations such as novels, epic, poems into Nepali.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Shyamal Adhikari has extended his condolences to late Shrestha and has reminisced Shrestha’s contribution to the literature.

Source: National News Agency Nepal