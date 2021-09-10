General

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said a ‘Living Museum’ should be built in Lalitpur district for the promotion of tourism and protection of its languages and cultures.

At the 28th anniversary of the Jyapu Samaj Yala (Lalitpur) in Lalitpur on Friday, Minister Bhusal lauded the Lalitpur folks saying they had played an important role in conservation of art and cultures and stressed the need to continue the conservation bid.

Bhusal opined that the living standard of the Lalitpur folks could be uplifted by developing tourism.

The Minister congratulated all the newly elected executive members in the Jyapu Samaj Yala and pledged her support to the Yala.

Source: National News Agency Nepal