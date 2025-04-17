Local and Westerly Winds Influence Weather Patterns Across Country



Kathmandu: Presently there is a combined effect of local and westerly winds. The wind in the low-pressure area around Uttar Pradesh of India has also affected the weather of the country, the Meteorological Forecasting Division said. The weather will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country today.

According to National News Agency Nepal, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places in the hilly region of Koshi and other provinces. There is also a chance of heavy rainfall at one or two places in the Koshi province. Additionally, there is a possibility of light rain and snowfall in some places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

Similarly, tonight the weather will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces. There is a chance of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning at a few places in Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, and Karnali pr

ovinces. Light rain and snowfall are likely to occur at one or two places in the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Bagmati, and Gandaki provinces.