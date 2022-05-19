General

Pokhara is reeling under a blood shortage, reportedly owing to the weeklong May 13 local election. Resultantly, a halt in blood donation programmes has added to the crisis, according to the Red Cross Society, Kaski.

At present, various health institutions in Pokhara are in sort of fresh blood, it said. In a bid to address the problem, an emergency blood donation programme was organised at Shahid Chowk by the Sirjana development center in coordination with the regional blood transfusion center under the Red Cross Society. Sixty six units of blood was collected from the programme, said Arjun Gyawali, chief of the center.

The programme was held to address the blood shortage caused due to lack of such programmes since May 9 due to the polls, he said. He also urged authorities to organise such programme to help combat the crisis. "People were busy during the poll. So blood donation programmes were halted."

However, there has not been any acute blood shortage as blood was being donated from everywhere, he said.

Pokhara, the capital of Gandaki Province, requires 70 to 80 units of blood a day, according to the center. Blood demand is increasing since patients have been referred to the city from elsewhere, said Gyawali.

Source: National News Agency Nepal