General

Vice-chair of Tila Rural Municipality, Bishnu Budha, has become the succour of the people of her locality in this difficult period of COVID-19 pandemic.

She has now dedicated herself to the service of the needy people. She is on a door-to-door campaign visiting the infected people and doing her best to addressing their problems. She has been providing succour and motivation to the families of the infected persons.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic Budha had made a door-to-door visit in the rural municipality, spreading awareness among the people to be safe from the coronavirus infection.

In the second wave of the pandemic also the Rural Municipality Vice-chair is meeting the infected people and helping them out, by adopting health safety measures.

Taking along with her a team of the rural municipality health workers, Budha is presently on a door-to-door visit, providing health tips to the infected persons as well as the locals. She has also been distributing medicines.

"I have been providing eggs, medicines and medical advice to the infected people on a daily basis these days. People look at the coronavirus infected persons with disdain. COVID-19 is a disease like any other illness. It is not that a person dies soon after getting the infection. However, the risk of death due to the infection is high if the person becomes careless and negligent," she reminded.

According to her, she started the door-to-door visit campaign to spread health awareness and provide support the the infected persons and their families in such sensitive situation.

"COVID-19 is a community disease and it needs to be tackled through the concerted efforts of all. The health protocols should be strictly followed. People in our area are not aware and therefore I am on a mission to help them at time of need," Budha explained.

She said the Rural Municipality has run a 25-bed isolation facility and five-bed COVID Hospital. Similarly, the rural municipality has been operating Health Desk at three places.

"Call me any time when you have any serious health issue. I am at your service," Budha tells each and every infected person in the rural municipality, providing words of consolation to the infected ones.

Source: National News Agency Nepal