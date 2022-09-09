General

Amid concerns on intergovernmental relations for effective federalism in the country, Chief Minister of Karnali Province Jeevan Bahadur Shahi has proposed that federal government should lead the budget making task while the province government should be given the job of project development and the part of implementation should be local government.

During an interaction event on implementation of Karnali Province Special Programme in Jumla on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that federalism will give good results and people's faith will increase only if such system was developed.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Shahi described the local level government as 'people's oven', province government as a 'visible government' and federal government as an 'audible' government.

He also argued that the federal and local governments have not accepted the structure of the province government though the provincial structures are in place in federalism.

"Central and local bodies were in place even in the past. Fundamentally, federalism is similar to provincial structure. Province could be dissolved if the federal and local governments are not accepting the provincial structure," Shahi argued while putting his voice for the relevance of the province government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal