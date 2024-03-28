Local governments urged to bring gender-friendly budget for quality education



Kathmandu: Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Bhagawati Chaudhary, has called on the local governments to bring inclusive and gender-sensitive budget for improving quality of education.

Inaugurating a conference on inclusive and quality education organized by National Campaign for Education (NCE) here today, Minister Chaudhary said the federal government will make the necessary facilitation for the same.

Stressing on the need of building child, gender and disabled-friendly physical structures at the community schools, she called for providing healthy food and pure drinking water to the children at home and school. The Minister also urged parents and teachers to pay attention to the sanitary health of girls during the menstruation.

She pointed out the need of inter-ministry coordination and facilitation in the women, children and education sectors. Minister Chaudhary also gave the assurance of government’s initiatives towards incorporating the suggestions of all stakeholders in the School Edu

cation Bill, 2080 which is under the consideration of the parliament.

National Women Commission Chairperson Kamala Parajuli said the government and the sides concerned should pay attention to formulating inclusive and gender-friendly budget, policies and structures for enhancing the quality of education.

Deputy Mayor of Goarneshwar Municipality, Sannani Lama and Kirtipur Municipality Deputy Mayor, Shuva Laxmi Shakya shared that the local governments have been working in the interest of the children from the marginalized communities and the disabled children without access to education by bringing inclusive and gender-friendly budget remaining within the limited means and resources at their disposal.

NCE Nepal Chairman Rajendra Pahadi maintained that the civil society organizations working in the education sector have been consistently advocating for quality, free and compulsory education. He urged the State bodies concerned to also listen to the voices of the civil society.

Local level representatives, go

vernment employees, educationalists, teachers, guardians and representatives of organisations working in the communities are attending the conference.

Source: National News Agency Nepal