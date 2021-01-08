General

Local Infrastructure Development Project Office has been established in Dhangadhi under the Federal Affairs and General Administration Ministry, Local Infrastructure Department.

The Office was set up in Dhangadhi of Sudurpaschim Province as per the government's policy of forwarding activities by establishing one local infrastructure development project office each in all seven provinces of the country.

Activities related to capacity development of province and local levels as well as construction and upgrading of infrastructures as roads and bridges would be carried out from the office. An advanced lab would be established in the province to examine the quality of infrastructure.

Similarly, the office would also facilitate the mobilization of foreign aid for the infrastructure construction, it is said. Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Ganesh Singh Thagunna, inaugurated the office on Thursday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal