General

All the local levels in Chitwan district have been urged to get prepared with the provision of isolation beds and oxygen supplies considering the risk of coronavirus infection.

A meeting of the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee held Monday directed the local levels to remain prepared with the development of isolation beds and oxygen supplies. As directed, Bharatpur Metropolitan City will prepare 200 beds and other local levels will set up 20 beds each.

Chief District Officer Premlal Lamichhane said that the meeting also issued a directive to resume all isolation centres of the last year.

Likewise, the meeting has urged Chitwan Medical College, College of Medical Sciences and other private hospitals to increase the number of isolation beds, ICU and ventilators and ensure easy and accessible treatment for the infected ones.

To facilitate and coordinate this, a committee under the chair of Dr Bhojraj Adhikari, Chairman of Bharatpur Hospital Development Committee, would be made active.

Source: National News Agency Nepal