Standing committee member of the CPN (UML) Agni Kharel has said that no one could extend even by a single day the five-year term of local government determined by the constitution.

In a press meet organized at Birtamod of Jhapa today, he opined that the CPN (UML) would not tolerate if election of local-level is postponed violating the constitution.

Also the former Law Minister, Kharel shared, “The election that should be held in May cannot be postponed to December. This is local government, not local body. The constitution has clearly mentioned about five-year term of the local government.”

He accused the government of making preparations not to hold local-level election and was ready to push the country towards the situation of uncertainty without people’s representatives as like previous.

Kharel expressed the view that the five-year term of local-level could not be extended by a single day and it would not be possible to keep the local-level without people’s representatives even a single day.

He blamed that ‘early election’ or three-tier election at the same time means a plan not to hold election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal