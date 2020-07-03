General

Chairman of Bhimdatta municipality, Ward No. 9, Ram Nath, has been arrested on the charge of misbehaving against a woman. The police held him after the locals accused him of misbehaving against a woman at local Brahmadev market last night. Nath was reportedly drunk at that time.

Police took Nath under control and sent him to the District Police Office that very night for further action. Deputy Superintendent of the District Police Office, Amar Thapa, said the ward chairman has been taken under control after police got information that he misbehaved with a woman. He said further investigations would be forwarded in that connection.

According to locals, Nath misbehaved with the woman using abusive words against her at Brahmadev market, Bhimdatta municipality-9 on Thursday night. The area became tense after the incident as the agitated locals picketed the border police station at Brahmadev, calling for action against the ward chair.

Source: National News Agency Nepal