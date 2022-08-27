General

Chairperson of the Nepal Workers and Peasants Party (NWPP) Narayan Man Bijukchhe has underscored the need for making local level strong and empowered to help prosper the country.

Calling for the new generation to go for scientifically proved matters, he said political party cadres should organise at work to minimise mistakes and give moral strengths to political commitments. He was addressing an event organised on Saturday here to mark 100 days completed by the new leadership in Bhaktapur Municipality.

To make the municipality transparent and corruption-free, people's representatives and employees should commit to their duties, while they should be provided with regular in-house training.

On the occasion, while informing about performance of the municipality in 100 days, the municipality mayor Sunil Prajapati sought continuous support and assistance of the city's residents to make it clean and beautiful.

According to him, the municipality has come up with plans to turn the library run by itself digital one, upgrade Khwopa Hospital to 100 beds, run Khwopa University, make compost fertilisers from biodegradable waste, effectively distribute drinking water, carry out reforms in tourism, make the tax payment system digital, run the improved electric crematorium at Hanumanghat and start a Khwopa television channel.

Deputy mayor Rajani Joshi and member of the Bagmati Province Assembly Surendra Raj Gosain said the municipality had been working for well-ebing and interest of the people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal