Deputy Prime Minister Iswar Pokharel has stressed the need for the local level to chart out a plan towards promoting production and employment.

At a programme organized here today on the occasion of the 40th establishment day of Banepa municipality of Kavrepalanchowk, he said the local level should lay emphasis on employment generation by tapping potential of existing resources.

"Country's human resource would remain unused if proper attention was not paid on employment generation. Keeping this into consideration, the local level should develop their plan in a way to generate employment and production opportunities".

The municipalities would move towards self-reliance if they laid focus on employment generation, he said, adding it would also enable environment to materialize the national campaign of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali'.

He also urged the local governments to design mega projects and submit them to the federal government so as to support the plan for making Banepa city well-managed.

Banepa municipality mayor Laxmi Narsingh Bade Shrestha shared that the municipality was heading towards developing necessary infrastructure such as road expansion and construction, drainage management, drinking water, agriculture, health and tourism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal