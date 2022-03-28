education, Science & Technology

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said that the local levels have brought rights of people guaranteed by the constitution at their doorsteps. Wards had helped in urbanization, she said, referring to the initiatives taken by the ward chair of Lalitpur Metropolitan City-28 in expanding the road.

The minister was inaugurating the newly constructed building for the ward office here today.

"Development activities have taken place at the wards without any doubt. They have provided skills training for women and relief to senior citizens," she said. They have also helped save people from COVID-19 by setting up isolation centers, the Minister added.

Others present on the occasion were Province Assembly member Raja Kaji Maharjan and ward chair Rajesh Maharjan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal