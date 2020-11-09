General

Local levels in the federal capital, Kathmandu are found to have denied public information in violation of the Right to Information Act, 2064 BS and Regulations, 2065 BS.

The Mutual Accountability Local Campaign Programme launched by the Society for Humanism Nepal recently demanded information regarding expenditures by local levels during COVID-19.

Of 11 wards in the Kathmandu Metropolitan City, which were asked to give information relating to the infection, only four local levels however provided information so far, said the campaign's programme officer Rajendra Koirala.

"I have got public information from Shankharapur, Kageshwori Manohara, Chandragiri and Kirtipur municipalities so far. Information provided by Chandragiri municipality is incomplete. I have demanded information about expenditure and income sources of local levels spent to prevent and control COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

However, Kathmandu Metropolitan City and Gokarneshwor, Budhanilkantha, Tokha, Tarakeshwor, Nagarjun and Dakshinkali municipalities failed to provide information relating to the infection despite repeated calls, he said. The local levels have not even put information in this regard on their websites.

The Programme recently held a discussion with Shiva Sundar Rajbaidhya, chief of the district coordination committee, Kathmandu on a subject regarding information denial by local levels in Kathmandu.

On the occasion, Rajbaidhya pledged to cooperate and facilitate in providing information to the public as per laws. The Programme was at work for an appeal demanding action against chiefs and information officers of the local levels denying public information, said Koirala.

Source: National News Agency Nepal