The local level governments of Tanahun have presented a budget estimate of around Rs. 8 billion for the coming fiscal year 2022/23.

Four municipalities and six rural municipalities of the district have tabled their respective income and expenditure details for the new fiscal year. The highest budget has been presented by Byas Municipality and the lowest by Ghiring Rural Municipality.

Byas municipality has presented an estimated budget of Rs. 1.65 billion. Out of the allocated budget, the current expenditure is estimated at Rs. 865.5 million and the capital expenditure at Rs. 789.99 million, said Deputy Mayor Indira Darai.

Out of the budget, Rs. 589.8 million is conditional grant from the federal government, Rs. 226 million from internal source income, Rs. 206.9 million from financial equalization grant from the federal government, Rs. 100 million from the reserve fund and Rs. 100 million from revenue sharing.

Ghiring Rural municipality has presented an estimated budget of Rs. 496.68 million. Out of this, Rs. 269.13 million has been allocated for the current expenditure and Rs. 232.6 million for the capital expenditure, according to Vice-chair Radha Devi Adhikari.

Likewise, Bhanu Municipality has presented an estimated budget of Rs. 896.8 million while Shuklagand Municipality has presented a budget of Rs. 1.22 billion. Bhimad Municipality has presented an estimated budget of Rs. 670 million. Devghat Rural municipality has presented an estimated budget of Rs. 526.64 million. Rishing rural municipality has presented an estimated budget of Rs. 499.9 million.

Aabukhaireni rural municipality has presented an estimated budget of Rs. 605.33 million. Bandipur rural municipality has presented a budget of Rs. 626.29 million. Myagdi rural municipality has presented an estimated budget of Rs. 732.69 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal