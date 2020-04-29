General

The local governments across the country have resumed the basic immunisation services to children. The immunisation was suspended since the enforcement on March 24 of the lockdown to prevent COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports of several local levels starting the immunisation services have been received after the Ministry of Health and Population’s directive to that end. The Ministry had announced the resumption of the immunisation two weeks back.

While several local governments have started providing the basic immunisation services to the infants and children since the Ministry’s announcement, some more are in the process of doing so, it is stated.

The immunisation to children was stopped for about one and half months over fears of COVID-19. The Ministry has urged all the local levels throughout the country to run the immunisation campaign, citing stopping the regular inoculation for long time might invite another health risk in the future.

The Ministry has urged the local levels to ensure that at least three feet to six feet distance is maintained while conducting the immunisation. Six hundred 20 thousand children across the country are immunised under this programme every year, the Ministry stated.

In this connection, the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) initiated the resumption of immunisation service from KMC Ward No. 15 on Tuesday.

Under this immunisation service, the newly-born children and children who are 15 months old are immunised.

Some 50 children were inoculated at KMC Ward No. 15 on Tuesday, KMC spokesman Ishwor Man Dangol said. According to him the service would be started in all the wards of the metropolis.

It is said 70 thousand children of this age-category are immunised annually in KMC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal