The local levels in Jumla district have started working for disaster preparedness with the onset of monsoon. The District Administration Office, Jumla, has asked the local governments to unite for disaster preparedness to reduce the disaster-induced losses and ensure speedy rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the affected community.

The local levels in Jumla have allocated minimum Rs 1.5 to Rs 5 million for disaster management for the upcoming fiscal year.

Likewise, the chiefs and deputies of the local levels have underscored the need of effective coordination and cooperation for disaster risk reduction.

Chief of District Coordination Committee (DCC), Jumla, Gaurinanda Acharya said interrelations of the local levels should be for sharing prior information, human resources mobilisation and ensuring rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts. "Risk reduction and rescue and relief operations got delayed in the past for lack of coordination. There was poor preparedness (against disasters). This time all local levels are required to unite in disaster preparedness along with a planning," Acharya added.

Mayor of Chandannath Municipality Raju Singh Kathayat said the local levels should give emphasis on disaster recovery along with their efforts on disaster preparedness along with sufficient means and resources. Some local levels have formed their own rescue teams too while promising to allocate required budget stating that safeguarding the lives of locals was the key responsibility of the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal