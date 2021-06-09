Health & Safety, medical

Locals levels in Kailali district now are engaging their efforts in the selection of plan for upcoming year. The local levels are working to select settlement-level plans in order to introduce budget through municipal assembly in Asar (June-July).

Though there is no situation to conduct gatherings at settlement, village and ward levels for the selection of plans, the local levels have started collecting people’s feedbacks and inputs.

The local levels in Kailali now have appealed to the general public to provide their suggestions and also demand plans through social networking sites, telephone and email.

Tikapur municipality has notified its residents to provide their suggestions on municipal plan via telephone and email. “Notice was issued for the organizations to submit their demands. It is difficult to conduct wider discussions but we are adopting alternative measure to introduce plans timely”, said Tikapur Mayor Tapendra Bahadur Rawal.

“Plan selection was undertaken after eight rounds of discussion in the past. We have identified the sources of the municipality and also provided the budgetary framework to the ward level. With this ward level discussion will be held”, he added.

The municipality has directed the ward to submit their plan selection within June 14.

Likewise, Janaki rural municipality has also initiated its task of finalizing plan selection to introduce budget in a timely manner. Janaki Chair Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary said the ward committees are conducting consultations with the people to prepare the budget for the upcoming year.

The local governments have to introduce their programmes and budgets within 15 day from now onward. Local levels are zeroing in their efforts to table the policy and programme at municipal assembly within June 24.

Bhajani municipality has also focused its efforts in selecting their plans through citizen consultation by following the health safety protocol. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal