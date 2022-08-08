General

Local people have joined forces to change the course of local Machhaleli river at Krishnapur Municipality-2 in the district after it burst embankments advancing to the settlements along.

The river posed risks to the settlements along by bursting embankments. So efforts are on to change its course, said the ward chair Arjun Bahadur Saud.

The river embankments were constructed some years ago under the people’s embankment office. Two excavators provided by the municipality have been deployed to change the river course. “During monsoon, the river may get swollen any time posing risks to more than 300 houses alongside. So, changing the river course is inevitable.”

The river eroded and flooded the settlements alongside every year.

Meanwhile, embankment construction at Bedkot Municipality-4 is underway to save the settlements at Sarki Parki village from risks posed by local Chaudhar river. An Armed Police Force team has been at work to construct a temporary embankment.

The flooded river on August 3 displaced the family of local Krisan Bhul while nine families in the area were relocated to safety.

Source: National News Agency Nepal