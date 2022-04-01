General

In view of the May 13 local election, the district administration office, Chitwan has urged general people to submit their licenced weapons to local administration.

This aims to organise the poll in a peaceful, free, reliable and credible way, said Chief District Officer Aashman Tamang through a notice today.

As per the decision taken by the meeting of the district security committee on March 29, the deadline for submitting licensed weapons is April 13 and the weapons that have been submitted would be returned after the poll, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal