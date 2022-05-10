General

Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that his party needed to win the local level elections for holistic development and prosperity of Dadeldhura.

The party President who arrived in his home district on Monday in view of the May 13 polls said this while addressing an election gathering at the district headquarters today.

The leader pledged to enhance road structures and condition and to address drinking water, health and unemployment issues in the district. As he hinted on the occasion, the capital of Sudurpaschim Province could be shifted to Dadeldhura if infrastructures required for the same could be readied here. He was of the opinion of developing an airport and a city hall in Dadeldhura.

He took time to share that talks were underway to implement the West Seti Hydropower Project and the Pancheshwor Multi-Purpose Project in coordination with the Government of India.

Deuba also urged those leaders and cadres who left the party due to some reasons to return home and advised the party people not to get influenced and guided by anti-development and anti-democracy force.

Source: National News Agency Nepal