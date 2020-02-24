Key Issues

Laxmi Bartaula, the vice-chair of Roshi rural municipality here, has become an example of how the elected local people's representatives could contribute to humanitarian causes.

Bartaula has purchased two ambulances from the money set aside by the rural municipality office for buying a car for her. It is said she had the rural municipality executive to buy ambulances instead of a car for her.

National Assembly member Tirtha Lama on Sunday handed over the ambulances to the rural municipality ward number 5 and 11 chairpersons respectively. The ambulances would be used by the two wards. The ambulances were purchased for Rs 2 million 100 thousand 520 with tax exemption by the government.

Thirty-five thousand people in Roshi rural municipality as well as the locals of Namobuddha municipality, Mahabharat rural municipality, Temal rural municipality and Sunkoshi rural municipality will be benefited from the ambulance service.

Source: National News Agency Nepal