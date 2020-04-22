General

Ratan Pariyar of Sukute in Kalikot district used to work as a labourer in a shop at Kalimati, Kathmandu prior to the lockdown while his spouse Ram Kumari used to sell vegetable. They were running family by these means.

But, with the lockdown enforced throughout the country from March 24 to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the family of six had a hard time in earning livelihood. All members of Pariyar now have turned to vegetable farming nearby Manohara River in Bhaktapur which has become a medium of subsistence for them.

Similarly, Dhanaraj Thakuri from Chisankhugadhi, Okhaldhungha had been rearing goats alongside the Manohaha River. As his business has been stalled since the stay-at-home order, Thakuri, who has 22 goats in his farm, taken up vegetable farming. “The money we make from selling vegetable has helped sustain family,” Thakuri shared.

With the lockdown hitting hard the daily wagers, many of them have opted for vegetable farming in the Jadibuti and Mulpani areas. From production of the vegetables to its sales, they do it themselves. Although they are regularly working in their vegetable farm, they are mindful about the lockdown and the restrictions imposed by the government.

Pariyar, who does vegetable farming in Suncity Apartment area shared, “We have no issues working in our vegetable farm although selling vegetable is not as easy as it used to be. We have been told to sell the vegetables in certain time and certain places.”

He used to sell vegetable in the Suncity Apartment areas until two persons in the Apartment were detected with COVID-19. “Lately I go elsewhere to sell the vegetables,” he said.

Local administration and police have allowed sales of food items including vegetable and fruits for two to three hours daily. The consumer and shopkeepers should carry out their business within the designated time and places.

Hundreds of people, most of them having a bleak financial background, have engaged in vegetable farming in both sides of the Manohara River since the lockdown. One among them is Anita Ghimire of Kathmandu Metropolitan City-32. She makes around Rs 500 as a profit on a daily basis from the sales of vegetables. “The earning has helped in running our house,” Ghimire confessed.

According to her, the consumers these days reach out to her own farm every morning and evening. Police has forbidden public activities in other times. Police have been keeping an eye on this area. A police person deploying in this area said, “We allow them to do the business at certain hours by maintaining social distance.”

Acting Chief Superintendent of Police (SP) at Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, Somendra Singh Rathor, informed that there has been no issues in buy and sales of the vegetables in Kathmandu. “We have managed the sales and purchase of food items including vegetables,” SP Rathor said, adding that the KMC had designated 11 places in the Kathmandu Valley for the sales of the vegetables.

Transportation and sales of vegetables should be done within 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm, according to him.

Source: National News Agency