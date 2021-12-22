General

Thawang of Rolpa, a remote and developmentally challenged district, is connected directly with Kathmandu, the federal capital, by transportation, relieving the local people.

A night bus service from Thawang to Kathmandu has been launched for the first time. With this, one can reach Kathmandu directly from Thawang in 12 hours on a bus. A bus heading to Kathmandu from Thawang goes through Khawang of Rukum East, Burtibang of Baglung and Pokhara.

At present, Ghodaghodi Deluxe transport is providing the bus service.

Earlier, to take a bus to Kathmandu, the residents of Thawang had to take an eight-hour ride on a vehicle to Liwang, the district headquarters of Rolpa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal