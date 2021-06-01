General

The ongoing prohibitory order has been extended for a week in Kathmandu valley with slight modification.

A meeting of the chief district officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur today has decided to continue the lockdown in the previous state of May 28.

According to the CDO of Bhaktapur Prem Prasad Bhattarai, retail, grocery, food stores and departmental stores could be opened until 9 am each day. Similarly, developmental construction activities could be operated in a closed way by with boarding facilities for the workers.

Likewise, the vehicle ferrying daily goods and supplies could be operated following a fixed timetable. These activities had been curtailed by the May 28 decision. Other activities shall remain prohibited as per the previous decision.

The modification comes in wake of a declining rate of COVID-19 infection since the past few days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal